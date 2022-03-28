Pooja Banerjee gives FIRST glimpse of her baby girl Sana; shares a dreamy photo

Pooja Banerjee has finally given us a glimpse of her baby girl, Sana. The little one's name was revealed by the Kumkum Bhagya actress some time back. Pooja Banerjee told fans that they have named her Sana, which means praise or brilliant. Now, she has shared a pic where we can see the little one wrapped in a bundle. She has been clicked by a lady who specialises in photography of kids. Pooja Banerjee captioned it, "Say Hello to Sana S Sejwaal @sanassejwaal our little princess born on 12th of March...Your tiny feet have filled our home and hearts with immense love...May your tiny little feet have big footprints in this world… love Mamma and Papa @sandeepsejwal Thank you @falgunikharwaphotography for capturing our Gulabo so beautifully and with utmost care." Also Read - Karan Kundrra keeps it casual as he visits Mukesh Chhabra’s office; ‘Something new coming up?’ ask fans – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee)

Pooja Banerjee revealed the name of her kid today in an old-fashioned. In a letter, she referred to Sandeep Sejwal as the father of Sana. The latest pic of the baby is too cute. Krissann Barretto, Shaad Randhawa, Sanjay Gagnani, Mugdha Chaphekar and others sent love to the kiddo. The baby looks dreamy encircled in a wreath of exotic flowers. Pooja Banerjee was working till her last month on Kumkum Bhagya.

The actress kept on working all through but she was also scared of the pandemic. She had said that if cases become too many then she did have to take a forced break. Pooja Banerjee, however, kept on working till the last day. Pooja Banerjee was seen as Rhea on the show, Kumkum Bhagya.