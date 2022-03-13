Yesterday, and her husband Sandeep Sejwal welcomed a baby girl. Yes, you read that right. The actress and her athlete beau welcomed their first child, a baby girl yesterday. The elated father expressed his happiness on the same in an interview. While talking to ETimes, Sandeep said that he and Pooja always wanted to have a baby girl and now, their wish has come true. Describing his feeling, he said It is such a beautiful feeling." The newbie father is very excited about his new role. Also Read - TRP Report Week 9: Anupamaa TRUMPS again, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's ratings see a slight dip – check TOP 5 TV shows

Sandeep added that Pooja Banerjee and he had been looking forward to embracing parenthood for some time now. He added that they both have been reading about baby care. He also added that their family members have given them a list, that is, some notes on the dos and don'ts of being new parents. He shared that they have turned their whole house into a baby-friendly place already.

When asked if they have decided upon a name, Sandeep denied it but added that it will be another exciting process for them both. Sandeep has also taken a paternity leave for the next fifteen days and is looking forward to caring for Pooja and their newborn baby girl. Pooja Banerjee worked throughout her pregnancy. It was just a couple of weeks ago that she bid adieu to Kumkum Bhagya. Pooja played the role of Rhea Mehra. Now, Tina Philip has replaced Pooja as Rhea.

While packing up for the last time, Pooja shared a video and a thank you note for the team for taking care of her and doting on her during her pregnancy. "Until We Meet Again…. Thank you #TeamKumKumBhagya for this beautiful journey. I will be forever grateful to the entire team for making me feel so special and loved during my entire pregnancy on set. From Ravi ji to Sanjay , to Tan Tan to Som Som to all the unit members, Spot dadas, Camera Department, MAKEUP AND hair department, not to forget the Juniors who made make sure that I am doing good. Thank you all the lovely fellow actors , you all have been so supportive and caring, I love you all…." she had said.