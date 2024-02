Poonam Pandey passed away yesterday night (February 1). Her sudden demise left everyone shocked and people are still unable to believe the fact that she is no more. She was 32 and passed away due to cervival cancer. People were shocked as none of her close friends or family members knew about her health issues and even her bodyguard had no idea about her health. Poonam was also spotted in Goa just four days before her death. All this has been making everyone believe that she is not dead. There is no quote from her family or no news about how exactly did this unfortunate incident happened.

Poonam Pandey died of drug overdose?

Now, the latest reports about her demise will leave you shocked. The reports in Times Now state that Poonam Pandey died of drug overdose and not cervical cancer. A source close to the portal informed them that Poonam Pandey's demise was not a result of cervical cancer; rather, she tragically lost her life due to a drug overdose.

However, it is not confirmed what kind of drugs are involved. Also, there is no confirmation about the news yet. A few of the reports earlier suggested that she was admitted to a hospital in Pune and later the mortal remains were taken to her hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

Poonam's manager's statement

Today morning, Poonam Pandey's manager shared a statement about her sudden demise on her official Instagram handle. The statement read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

RIP, Poonam Pandey.