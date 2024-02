It is a sad day today. We got a big shock when we heard of Poonam Pandey's sudden demise. She was just 32 and passed away due to cervical cancer. The hurting thing is this comes just a day after the Government has announced a free vaccine for women to combat the HPV virus. Cervical cancer is known to be an aggressive form of cancer. Wish Poonam could have got some more time and she could have taken the vaccine. As per reports, Poonam Pandey died in her hometown, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Her demise has left everyone shell shocked. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Death News: Pooja Bhatt, Karanvir Bohra, Aly Goni mourn her demise; Munawar Faruqui fans remember her support for the Bigg Boss 17 winner

Poonam Pandey was quite active on social media even during her last days. She was always so full of life and used to speak to the paparazzi humbly whenever she met them. Poonam was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's show, Lock Upp. She was one of the strongest contestants on the show.

Munawar Faruqui mourns friend Poonam Pandey's demise

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was also a part of Lock Upp and he even won that show as well. Munawar and Poonam Pandey were close after they did Lock Upp together. Poonam Pandey supported Munawar throughout his journey in Bigg Boss 17. She always praised the way Munawar smartly plays the game and after his win, Poonam congratulated him.

She said that she always knew Munawar will win Bigg Boss 17 because she knows how sharp that brain is. Munawar has now expressed shock about his friend, Poonam Pandey's sudden demise. He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Shocking! can’t process the news Poonam was great human being. Sad. RIP"

Shocking! can’t process the news ?

Poonam was great human being. Sad.

RIP — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) February 2, 2024

Celebs react to Poonam Pandey's demise

Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut had also reacted to Poonam's sudden demise. She took to Instagram stories and wrote, "This is so sad, loosing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe Om Shanti." Many other stars like Karan Kundrra, Arshi Khan, Shivam Sharma, Aly Goni, Daisy Shah, Ali Merchant, Pooja Bhatt, Karanvir Bohra and others have expressed shock.