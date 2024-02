Poonam Pandey has left everyone disappointed and shocked. Yesterday, the reports of her death left everyone disheartened. Poonam's manager shared on her official Instagram account that she has passed away due to cervical cancer at the age of 32. It was a big shock for everyone and celebrities were shocked to know about such a big news. Her close friends from the industry were deeply saddened and could not process the news that she is no more. However, the next day, we get to know that Poonam Pandey is alive and it was just a PR strategy to spread awareness about cervical cancer.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Everyone slammed her for playing with the emotions. People called it a dirty way to spread awareness and also said that she made fun of cervical cancer patients as well. Karanvir Bohra was very close to Poonam Pandey. They were seen together in the reality show, Lock Upp. Post that, they also did music videos and were good friends.

Trending Now

Karanvir Bohra slams Poonam Pandey

Karanvir was also quite shocked with her death news and now has slammed her for faking her death. He spoke to Etimes and said that Poonam did spread awareness about cervical cancer but she didn't even think of what her well-wishers would feel.

Poonam Pandey's friend, Munawar Faruqui also slammed her PR for making dirty strategies. Many big celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Shardul Pandit, Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Kushal Tandon, Tina Datta, Saisha Shinde and others have called out Poonam for faking her death.

Jhanak actress Dolly Sohi who is a cervical cancer patient slammed Poonam and requested people not to make fun of this and especially of cancer patients. She said that her strength shakened thinking of how Poonam can die of cervical cancer.

Watch a video of Poonam Pandey here

Poonam has become a big joke and she should not have done this. Especially her PR team should have thought once before coming up with this bad way of spreading awareness about cervical cancer.