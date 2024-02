Poonam Pandey passed away at the age of 32. The cause of her death was cervical cancer and she reportedly died at her hometown in Uttar Pradesh. Poonam's sudden demise came as a huge shock for many. People were unable to believe the fact that the lady passed away at a young age. However, many are not able to believe the fact that Poonam is dead. She was spotted in Goa just four days before her death and hence people feel the death reports are fake. Even Rahul Vaidya felt that this seems fake. Kamya Panjabi wished that this was some prank.

Vinit Kakar feels Poonam Pandey's death reports are fake

Many people have said that it looks like a publicity stunt. Now, Poonam Pandey's Lock Upp costar Vinit Kakar has reacted to the news. He has called it fake. He spoke to IANS and said that he has a feeling that the news is fake. He added that he knows Poonam and she is a strong lady.

He said that he has stayed with Poonam in Lock Upp for two weeks and he knows her personality and her character. He also mentioned he and Poonam partied together three-four months ago and he did not feel that she is suffering from some serious illness.

Vinit feels Poonam's Instagram account is hacked

He said that she was looking healthy and was in good spirits. He further shared that this is a fake and people will come to know the truth in a few days. He also mentioned that her phone in unavailable and it seems her Instagram account is hacked but he cannot believe that the news is true.

He said that it is hard to believe that she died of something serious like cervical cancer but did not have any symptoms. Vinit Kakar shared that he will believe only if her family confirms the news as some are saying her body is in Pune and some feel it is in Kanpur.

He also said that the numbers of her family members are not reachable and he will not trust anyone in this matter.