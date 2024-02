Poonam Pandey is in the news for all the wrong reasons. It came as a huge shock for everyone when we heard the news of Poonam Pandey's death yesterday. It was shown that she died of cervical cancer at the age of 32. Her manager had posted a note about her demise on her official Instagram account leaving everyone shell-shocked. People were hurt and many celebrities and friends of Poonam expressed their grief on losing a good soul like her. Many of her close friends were trying to contact her family members and close people but nobody could get any information. Her bodyguard was also unaware of her demise and he was shocked to know the news.

Poonam Pandey is ALIVE!

Many felt it was fake or someone must have hacked her social media. But today, the lady gave us all another big shock by announcing that she was just trying to spread awareness about cervical cancer. She posted a video on her Instagram account announcing that she is alive and faked her death just to spread awareness.

The lady was trolled and slammed by everyone for hurting the sentiments of the people. Her friends from the industry who had posted condolence messages post her death news, bashed her for playing with their emotions and even slammed her PR for making such dirty marketing and PR strategies.

Munawar Faruqui reacts to Poonam Pandey faking her death

Now, Poonam Pandey's friend and Lock Upp co-contestant Munawar Faruqui has reacted to this fake death news. He recently won Bigg Boss 17 and had expressed grief yesterday over his friend's demise. However, he has now slammed the fake death news and even trolled Poonam's PR.

Munawar took to X and wrote, "Poonam ki PR team ko cancer nahi bawasir hua hai."

Poonam ki PR team ko

cancer nahi bawasir hua hai. — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) February 3, 2024

Poonam and Munawar were together in the reality show, Lock Upp. They became good friends and Munawar was deeply saddened by the news of her death. This act by Poonam Pandey and her PR team is just so wrong.