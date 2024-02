Poonam Pandey's sudden demise has left everyone shocked. She was just 32 years old and died of cervical cancer. The actress reportedly passed away at her home town in UP. Many celebrities have expressed shocked over the passing away of the Lock Upp contestant. Her manager had confirmed the news of her demise in the morning.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Rahul Vaidya does not believe Poonam Pandey is no more

Poonam's team had posted a message on her official Instagram account about her passing away. However, none of her family members have spoken about it or confirmed it. Many of the netizens are still unable to believe the fact that she is no more. Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya also made a post about her demise. He questioned her demise.

Trending Now

Rahul Vaidya feels she is not dead. He took to X and wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks Poonam Pandey is not dead.. ??!!"

Take a look at his post:

Am I the only one who thinks Poonam Pandey is not dead.. ??!! — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) February 2, 2024

Here's why netizens agree with Rahul

However, netizens are also on the same page with Rahul and there are a few reasons that make them believe it. One of the main reasons is that nobody from her close friends, family or even her bodyguard knew about her cervical cancer. She also looked fit and fine and many of her friends have said the same thing.

Secondly, cancer patients do not die all of a sudden. Some netizens believe the cause of death must be something else. A X account named The Skin Doctor also shared about Poonam's sudden demise. The post read, "Cervical cancer patients don't die suddenly, out of nowhere. Just checked Poonam Pandey's Instagram. Until four days ago, she was fine, posting glamorous media. If she is indeed dead, it needs to be investigated. There were reports of a troubled relationship with her husband in the past that involved the police. And I hope this is not a publicity stunt disguised as creating awareness for cervical cancer, which would be unethical and irresponsible, especially when dealing with sensitive issues like health awareness."

Cervical cancer patients don't die suddenly, out of nowhere. Just checked Poonam Pandey's Instagram. Until four days ago, she was fine, posting glamorous media. If she is indeed dead, it needs to be investigated. There were reports of a troubled relationship with her husband in… — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 2, 2024

The third reason is that Poonam was partying in Goa four days before her demise and how can a cancer patient be so fit and fine to have a party. These reasons have made it difficult for people to believe she is no more.

Watch a video of Poonam Pandey talking about Munawar Faruqui winning Bigg Boss 17

RIP, Poonam Pandey.