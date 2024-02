Poonam Pandey has made fun of her death today. Yesterday, everyone was shocked to know that Poonam Pandey has passed away. It was reported that Poonam died of cervical cancer at the age of 32. Everyone was shocked and were praying for her family. Her close friends from the industry were deeply saddened to know that she is no more. Her manager had shared the news about her death on her official Instagram handle. But there was no news of her funeral or any message from her family. Today, we got another shock from Poonam Pandey when she announced that she is alive and had faked her death for spreading awareness about cervical cancer. Everyone trolled her slammed her for faking her death and playing with the emotions.

Celebrities and her friends were disappointed by the way she faked her death. Poonam is trending on social media and people are really upset with her and her PR team for making this dirty strategy. Now, Urfi Javed has also slammed the actress in the most hilarious way.

Urfi Javed trolls Poonam Pandey for faking her death

Urfi posted her selfie on Instagram and it seems she had just woken up from bed with one eye close. Her makeup was messed up. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Hi guys I’m not dead , just spreading awareness about hangovers . When you’re drinking , you feel so alive , the next day , you feel dead but you don’t really die . Sorry the dead ain’t deading."

Take a look at Urfi's post here:

Just like Urfi, stars like Pooja Bhatt, Karan Kundrra, Munawar Faruqui, Aly Goni, Shardul Pandit, Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya, Tina Datta, Prince Narula, Saisha Shinde and others also slammed Poonam for this kind of dirty PR strategy.

People also said that though she was speaking about cervical cancer, it seems more of publicity stunt to be in the news.