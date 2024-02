Poonam Pandey has left the world shell-shocked with her death news. On February 2, her manager posted about her being dead due to cervical cancer on her official Instagram handle. Everyone was deeply saddened by the news and many of her friends from the industry were heartbroken. People expressed their grief on social media and the next day, Poonam Pandey made fun of everyone's emotions. Poonam took to her Instagram and announced that she faked her death to spread awareness about cervical cancer. People were upset with her for her way of spreading awareness about cervical cancer.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Celebrities slam Poonam Pandey

Many celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Karanvir Bohra, Shardul Pandit, Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Kushal Tandon, Tina Datta, Saisha Shinde and others have called out Poonam for faking her death. She is being trolled and people are saying that she did this for her own publicity and not for spreading awareness.

Trending Now

Poonam Pandey finally reacts to her fake death

Poonam has now reacted to being trolled for faking her death. She issued a statement saying she has not been insensitive in this case as she has seen her mother suffering from throat cancer and she has seen how difficult it. She shared that was promoting something for a good cause, a cancer that is preventable yet so many women die.

She said that none of the pharmaceutical companies are involved in this and she did this to raise awareness and many people have been talking about cervical cancer now. She also said that many people are googling what is cervical cancer and many women on social media have told her that they are getting their HPV vaccines and doing their pap smear test done.

Poonam added that she did not do it for publicity as she does not need publicity. She knew that she would face backlash but she did it for a good cause. As soon as people came to know of her death, everyone wanted to know about cervical cancer.

Watch a video of Poonam Pandey here

Poonam clarifies her PR is not involved

Poonam said that if people knew and had spoken about cervical cancer, she wouldn't have done this. She also clarified that he PR is not involved in this.