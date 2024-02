Yesterday, the reports of Poonam Pandey's death spread like wildfire. A lot of people expressed shock as it was her team who confirmed the news stating that she died of cervical cancer. Stars like Aly Goni, Arshi Khan, Karanvir Bohra and many more mourned her demise. Even Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui who was with Poonam Pandey in Lock Upp expressed shock. Bollywood celebrities like Pooja Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut too commented on the same and were stunned. But now, all of them are in for another shock, as Poonam Pandey is alive. The Nasha actress took to her social media account to share a video stating that she has not died of cervical. All of this was to create awareness about cervical cancer. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Death News: Mystery around actress' demise deepens as family reportedly goes underground; Kanpur home shut

Poonam Pandey is alive; fans call it 'cheap publicity stunt'

Poonam Pandey penned a lengthy note on social media stating that she is alive. But there are many who die of cervical cancer due to lack of knowledge. She wrote about HPV vaccine and early detection tests. In the end, she wrote, "Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring." Also Read - Poonam Pandey death news: Actress died due to drug overdose? Read latest report

Now Poonam Pandey is trending on social media as she is getting slammed for this marketing gimmick. A lot of people are calling it the worst way of creating awareness among the audience.

Check out Poonam Pandey's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

Check out the tweets on Poonam Pandey's video below:

Poonam Pandey is alive!! A worst ever way to create awareness regarding cervical cancer. — Ritu (@brruuno1010) February 3, 2024

What a cheap publicity stunt. SHAME. #PoonamPandey — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) February 3, 2024

So what's the final outcome? #PoonamPandey insta was hacked? Phone was stolen? Misdiagnosed with cervical c and was in short term coma? Had identity crisis? Manager was instructed by IT cell??? — Rosh ?? (@roshd) February 3, 2024

Worst possible way of raising awareness#PoonamPandey https://t.co/GPIWyzG4Ta — Cult chupista (@JayaHoIndia) February 3, 2024

Ye Poonam Pandey natak kar rahi thi??? Bhai iska to instagram account he delete ho jana chahiye!!! — Tanvi (@chaipiomastraho) February 3, 2024

Yesterday, Poonam Pandey's manager had also shared an official statement regarding the same. A part of it read, "Her journey as a model and actress captivated audiences, showcasing her talent and charisma on screen. Her philanthropic endeavors have left an indelible mark on the hearts of many." There were a lot of speculations around the same as there were reports of Poonam Pandey's family going missing, the cause of her alleged death and more. Well, all of that was simply to create awareness for cervical cancer.