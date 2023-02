Tina Datta had an eventful stint on Bigg Boss 16. Many felt that it was too unfair that she missed the finale berth given how a major chunk of the season revolved around Shalin Bhanot and her. Tina Datta has been out of the show since a week. When she was inside, it was said that she was being considered as one of the leads in the post leap version of Durga Aur Charu. Likewise, there was talk that she has signed a big Telugu project, a film. The project would mark her debut in the South industry. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Punjabi slams Archana Gautam's performance in torture task; Do you think she crossed the line? Vote Now

Now, it is being rumoured that Swastik Productions is planning to launch the remake of a Turkish show on Sony TV. They have approached Tina Datta for the lead role. The source told us, "Swastik has already worked with Tina and now after the hype post Bigg Boss, Tina was the perfect fit for the role." In the past, she worked on the show, Karmaphal Data Shani with Swastik Productions. The actress played Dhamini. The production house is known for its big budget mythological shows like Mahabharat, Mahakali, Karmaphal Data Shani and others.

There were rumors that she signed a film while being inside the house. But there is no confirmation on the same. It seems she is in talks and wants to pick up the best. The source said, "Tina will soon sign the dotted line but hasn't divulged details yet." Tina Datta made a lot of news on Bigg Boss 16. The actress said that after Uttaran she has been looking for one stellar project that would be as fulfilling as the love triangle.