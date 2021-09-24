After the untimely and tragic demise of Sidharth Shukla, everyone is worried about Shehnaaz Gill. The young lady is recuperating from the shock, and the late actor's family is by her side. However, the upcoming one year is going to be a tough one for the actress. This has been predicted by a numerologist, Navnidhi Wadhwa. She gave a prediction for the YouTube channel, Fifafooz. She said that Shehnaaz Gill is number 27, which makes her a very emotional person. Wadhwa said that feelings come first for her as she is governed by the Moon and Ketu both of which determine the mood of a person. Also Read - Watch: Late Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's emotional moments from Bigg Boss 13 will shatter #SidNaaz fans' hearts

Navnidhi Wadhwa said that Shehnaaz Gill should do regular meditation or chanting to relax her mood. She feels it will help her focus better. The lady also urged family members and fans to be by her side strongly till end of 2022. The coming time is crucial as she will need all the emotional strength to get back to work. Navnidhi Wadhwa feels that she needs a family member by her side 24x7 in the coming year, as there are chances of mood disorders or extreme sadness. You can watch the video which is an exclusive by Fifafooz.

Shehnaaz Gill has a film Honsla Rakh coming up in October. In an emotional tweet, Kavita Kaushik told Shehnaaz Gill to be strong and make Sidharth Shukla proud by her actions in life. She tweeted, "Wishing you all the strength and love @ishehnaaz_gill, come back like a tigress and make him proud! I will buy a ticket and watch you on the big screen, its like God's screenplay that your next is called 'Honsla rakh '...Everyone is with you kudiye sach Honsla rakh." Sidharth Shukla passed away at the start of September due to a fatal heart attack.