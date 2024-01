Pracchand Ashok is the new show that has become the talk of the town. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is based on the life of Emperor Ashoka and Princess Karuwaki. Kathaa Ankahee actor Adnan Khan will be seen as Ashoka in the show while. He will be paired opposite RadhaKrishn actress Mallika Singh. This is the first time the two actors will work together. Adnan Khan has been loved as Viaan from Kathaa Ankahee. His chemistry with Aditi Dev Sharma had grabbed all the attention. Adnan will be seen in a completely different avatar with Pracchand Ashok. Earlier, Siddharth Nigam and Mohit Raina have also played Emperor Ashoka on the small screen. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023 winners: Harshad Chopda, Tejasswi Prakash, Aditi Dev Sharma bag the top honours

And, who can ever forget Shah Rukh Khan as Emperor Ashoka on the big screen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Now, speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Adnan Khan spoke about being compared to these stars for playing Ashoka.

Adnan Khan on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan for playing Emperor Ashoka

He said, "There will always be comparisons. When you are doing something new, people at the basic level always compare your acting. You are always a good actor or a bad actor. There is always a comparison. All the people who have played Ashoka before this must have done an outstanding job. I have not seen too much of Mohit Raina and Siddharth Nigam but I have seen Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen as Ashoka. I am inspired by it but I am not even trying to do what they have done. I am doing my version of Emperor Ashoka."

Watch the promo of Pracchand Ashok here:

He further spoke about his excitement and nervousness on taking up Pracchand Ashok. He said, "I am very very excited that I will get to explore something new. I am also slightly nervous because it is a completely new territory for me. But my excitement is more because when you do something new, you do it from your heart."

Pracchand Ashok is all set to begin from February 6 on Colors.