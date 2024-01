Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring another big show on television. She is all set to spread her magic with Pracchand Ashok. The show is all about Emperor Ashoka and Princess Karuwaki’s love story. Pracchand Ashok stars Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh. They have been paired together for the first time. Adnan was seen in Katha Ankahee opposite Aditi Dev Sharma while Mallika Singh is loved as Radha from RadhaKrishn. She was seen opposite Sumedh Mudgalkar. Mallika will now be seen as Princess Karuwaki in the show. Also Read - Pracchand Ashok: Adnan Khan talks about being compared with Shah Rukh Khan for playing Emperor Ashoka; 'Not even trying to...' [Exclusive]

Mallika Singh shares her excitement about the show

Speaking to BollywoodLife, Mallika spoke about her excitement and nervousness. She said, “I am excited as well as nervous. I am more excited because it is the New Year and a new show is starting which is a historical show. Ekta Kapoor is producing the show and so it is a very happy thing for me and I am very excited. I have nothing more to express my feelings." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Is Vivian Dsena doing the Salman Khan show? Actor's wife reveals it all

Mallika Singh on chemistry with Adnan Khan

She was further asked about being paired with Adnan for the first time and how was it working with him. She said, "We both are giving our 110% as artists for the show, for the characters so that we can connect with the hearts of the audience. But if you ask me about chemistry, then you will have to wait for some days as I can only explain that to you later only after a few episodes come out."

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor had shared a post about the show. Along with the promo, she wrote, "Powerful kings have conquered lands n enemies but only one great one knew real power@is to conquer the enemy within. This is the story of a powerful king who realised power is in the win of war … but greatness is in the win of peace !!! He was n will always b d pride of INDIA ….his embelms are our sign of courage. Thsi is d story of Ashoka the powerful@king who became Ashoka d great"

Pracchand Ashok is all set to begin from February 6, 2024.