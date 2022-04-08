Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa REVEAL if they are more than 'just friends; 'Bigg Boss and real life are very different' [EXCLUSIVE]

Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa's closeness was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 15 house. Many thought that they might be a couple like Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash. However, they are just good friends. Pratik and Akasa have featured together in a music video titled Saamna and the song has been winning the hearts of their fans. In interaction with Bollywoodlife, the couple were damn excited about their new collaboration and spoke about their relationship. Also Read - Allu Arjun birthday: Allu Sirish shares unseen childhood pics of the Pushpa actor; wishes his brother with an adorable note

When asked if they are more than just friends, Akasa said, "We have just been friends. Even in the house when people use to tease us we made it clear that we are friends and we cared fearlessly about each other in the house. But I am not saying that we were friends for namesake; it was something like he was strong support to me and vice versa in the house where we both left all alone." Also Read - Anupamaa: MaAn fans upset with zero intimacy between Anu and Anuj Kapadia; call their romance 'cliche' – read tweets

Pratik added, "There were 13 to 14 people in the house, and in that if there will be one person who will come and talk to me I will feel good. We are very good friends. We fight, we stay together, that's how it is." Akasa agreed with Pratik and said, "Yes, we are friends, and Bigg Boss life and real life are very different." She even added, Pratik is all for other single girls, they can have him.@ Pratik joked and added, "Yes, she is married." Also Read - Kim Kardashian says 'Love me for me' amidst steamy romance with Pete Davidson; Hailey Bieber reacts

Akasa admitted and said, "Yes, I am married to my music." Later they took a funny dig at each other and Pratik said, "Dosti main hi isko jhelna itna mushkil jo jaata hai, dusri baat toh rehne do." Akasa gave it back to Pratik and said, "Dosti isko rakhni aati hai, sirf Bigg Boss ke andar achcha dost tha yeh." Pratik and Akasa indeed share a very special friendship. Don't miss their crackling chemistry in their new song together Saamna.