Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli – the new hot BFFs in town? [Exclusive]

Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli's budding friendship is the talk of the town. The two were seen recently on the Colors show, Khatra Khatra Khatra. Of late, they have even filmed an ad together. The chemistry between the two was evident right from the time Nikki Tamboli came on Bigg Boss OTT to support the reality show star. Pratik Sehajpal is one of the finds of Bigg Boss 15, which was a lacklustre season except for a few seasons. Pratik Sehajpal and her chemistry was evident even in the latest episode of Khatra Khatra Khatra where he went down on his knees for her.

A source told BollywoodLife, "Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal get along like a house on fire. The two have bonded beautifully. In fact, Pratik Sehajpal visited her place for the shoot which they did. His sister Prerna Sehajpal is also very fond of Nikki. People have noticed the kind of comfort level they share, which has come out on screen. The two have been approached for a project on OTT too. But, as of now, it is nothing beyond a good friendship. We cannot predict the future and their chemistry has indeed surprised many." Well, we have seen how their promos go viral.

Pratik Sehajpal has done three music videos after his exit from Bigg Boss 15. All of them were well-received by the audience. The young man is exploring more opportunities, and so is Nikki. Would you like to see them in more projects together as a couple? Let us know...