Pratik Sehajpal gets support from Umar Riaz, Nikki Tamboli, VJ Andy after actress Kashika Kapoor's distasteful behaviour

Pratik Sehajpal fans are fuming and they are perhaps right. The hunk's new song Tu Laut Aa is out, and it is a melodious number by Yasser Desai. However, an unsavoury incident happened at the press conference yesterday when actress Kashika Kapoor who is a part of the show said that the controversy was a publicity stunt. It seems she said, "There are a lot of controversies going on between the two of us. I just wanted to say it was a publicity stunt." Hearing this, Pratik Sehajpal got upset and said that he did not wish to speak about it. In fact, he got up and wanted to leave the promotions. But the makers urged him to stay back. Later, he gave solo interviews to the press.

Kashika Kapoor had alleged that Pratik Sehajpal tried to overshadow her in the video and joked that he even got her scenes cut. His fans are livid with the makers and the actress. They took to social media to vent their disappointment. Finally, Pratik Sehajpal tweeted that he wanted this commotion to stop. He wrote, "Guys genuine request hai. Mere liye please let's just stop here please. God bless everyone. I love you all a lot but please let's just stop this. Please!"

But this friends from Bigg Boss have come out in full support. Even Umar Riaz who was his arch rival told him to stay strong. Check out the tweets...

Been through, done that. All ill say is stay positive, keep working hard and whats yours aint nobody can take away. Keep hustling my G. ? https://t.co/XVwuVeREKo — Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) April 12, 2022

He comes with no wrapping only charming bows.

He is who He is, from his head to his toes.

He tends to get loud when speaking his mind.

He is on point, always there for every kind.

I vouch for @realsehajpal do you? ❤️#PratikSehajpal — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) April 12, 2022

We know who @realsehajpal & know he would never do anything for Publicity he has a dedicated organic fan following, doesn't need cheap tactics unlike some whatever her name is.

Best way to answer is to ignore her completely.#PratikFam #PratikSehajpaI — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) April 12, 2022

You’re the hardest worker in the room and nobody can say anything or take that away from you. Only upwards from here ♥️ Teri kismat da likheya wali baat toh aapko pata hi hai :)

Chal see you in a bit and we’ll have a CRAYZAY day! ????? — AKASA (@AkasaSing) April 13, 2022

We can see that Pratik Sehajpal is getting immense support from all over. This is indeed very disheartening. Also, it looks a tad foolish given that nobody benefits from the same.