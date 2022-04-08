Pratik Sehajpal REVEALS if being compared to Sidharth Shukla is a burden [EXCLUSIVE]

Pratik Sehajpal often gets compared to late actor Sidharth Shukla and he feels extremely blessed about it. The Bigg Boss 15 runner-up has always admitted that the Balika Vadhu actor was his biggest inspiration and idol. Pratik, who is slowly making his mark, will be seen next in a music video titled Saamna. He is paired opposite Akasa in it. Bollywoodlife had an exclusive interaction with everyone's favourite Pratik, and we spoke to him about being compared to Sidharth and whether he feels burdened about it as there are a lot of expectations from him as well. Also Read - Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's baby boy's nursery is the cutest corner in the new parents' colourful 2-BHK home [VIEW PICS]

He said, Honestly, I never wanted to be compared by anyone but Sidharth Shukla is a great personality. And if my natural personality is getting compared with someone who is such a great inspiration for everyone and has been such an idol for the whole world, that is a very big thing for me. I only want to say that I don't want to be compared with anyone, having been compared with Sidharth Shuka is not a burden to me, but he is in a different league, no one can break the benchmark he has set."

We further informed him how his birthday wish for Sidharth's mom Rita Shukla won millions of hearts. When asked if he is in touch with Rita, he said, "No, I have never been in touch with her. She is a mother and had only a son. I have that respect for her and I feel connected to her, that's all I want to say."

Pratik is overwhelmed with all the love and support that he receives. Talking about the same he said, "I feel very blessed with all the love and I will try my best to live up to the expectations. I am trying hard to make my mark too and hope that I will manage to take place in people's hearts forever." While Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15, Pratik became the runner-up.