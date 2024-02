Pratik Sehajpal is making headlines once again due to his personal life. This one video of the Bigg Boss 15 fame is going viral where he is seen sitting hand in hand with a mystery girl. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame was seen grabbing eyeballs with his secret date in town and fans are wondering if the girl is his girlfriend for real. In the video, you can see Pratik sipping his coffee and having a chat with the girl while holding her hand. The video has been going viral on social media and the fans are getting curious to know the identity of the mystery girl. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Voting trend: Munawar Faruqui to beat Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar in finale? Top contestants whose luck ran out at the zenith

Check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Naagin 6 star Pratik Sehajpal calls himself a red flag in relationships; says 'My past partners have indeed pointed this...'

Pratik is been known to be Casanova and his closeness with Bollywood ace singer Neha Bhasin grabbed a lot of eyeballs and made headlines. Pratik has been alleged by Bigg Boss host Salman Khan for using the girls in his life for profits and then departing them from his life. After Bigg Boss OTT 2 he avoided having a connection with Neha Bhasin after she entered the house and was a totally changed person after she entered Bigg Boss 16. Also Read - Naagin 6 star Pratik Sehajpal talks about Maldives-India row, says 'There should be mutual respect' [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Watch the viral video of Pratik Sehajpal along with the mystery girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Pratik is one of the most popular faces right now. He has worked in Naagin 6 as well. He keeps on making lots of music albums and he was even asked by fans to not overdo it, but he claimed if doing music albums to run his house as he needs money. Pratik is not worried about being typecast, till date he hasn't got relevant work in the insure after appearing both on Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss OTT.