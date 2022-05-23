Pratik Sehajpal warns fans against using abusive language online, dragging in someone's mother or relatives

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the most popular contestants from Bigg Boss 15. The young man also has a strong loyal fanbase called #PratikFam. Since Bigg Boss 13, we have seen that fan wars have reached new limits. And it seems to continue even after the show is done and dusted with. The language used by some of these fans on rivals is quite deplorable. Despite stars telling fans to refrain from such behaviour, no one seems to be paying any heed. Pratik Sehajpal has now told fans to stay away from his fandom or stop being his fan if they cannot mend their ways. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj opens up on how the Rupali Ganguly show has impacted his career, 'I am thankful for...'

He tweeted, "Jo log bhi mere #PratikFam ke naam pe behen ya maa ke liye abusive words bol rahe hain, you guys can leave #PratikFam right now!

Sabki Maa and behen ko apni maa aur behen ki tarah samjho aur phir kuchh aage bolo agar bolna hai toh! Shame on anyone for doing all this stupidity! (Those who abuse taking the names of mother-sister can leave my fandom right now. Kindly treated everyone's mother and sister as your own, and then pass opinions) It is not only Pratik Sehajpal but also Umar Riaz who has told his fans to not be abusive on social media.

Sabki Maa and behen ko apni maa aur behen ki tarah samjho aur phir kuchh aage bolo agar bolna hai toh! Shame on anyone for doing all this stupidity! — Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) May 21, 2022

The young man will be seen next on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show will start its shoot at the end of the month in South Africa. We will see Nishant Bhat and him on the show. Pratik Sehajpal did four to five music videos after his exit from Bigg Boss 15.