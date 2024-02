In a shocking turn of events, the viral video featuring Bigg Boss sensation Pratik Sehajpal has taken the internet by storm. The elusive girl seen with Pratik in the video has been identified as none other than actress, model, and performer Pentali Sen. Pentali, known for her singles and music videos, gained attention with her recent single "Bikhri" that made waves in the music industry. Also Read - Pratik Sehajpal video goes viral as he sits hand in hand with a mystery girl, netizens wonder if she is his girlfriend

Sources close to the duo reveal that Pentali and Pratik are good friends. Additionally, they are reportedly collaborating on another music video 'Beraham Ghadiyan' directed by renowned choreographer Shabina Khan, famous for choreographing Salman Khan's hit songs. And recently Choreographed the song 'Chal Tere Ishq Mein ' of Gadar 2 . The pair was caught in a discreet moment while shooting a scene for the music video, which led to the mistaken assumption by fans that they were on a romantic date.

However Pratik too rubbished the dating rumours with Pentali and took to his Instagram and cleared the air.

Pratik's statement reads, "Hey everyone, hope you're doing great. I wanted to address something – there's a video going around on social media where I'm seen holding hands with a girl. Just to clear things up, that's a snippet from the shoot of my upcoming music video 'Beraham Ghadiyan,’ and she is just my co-star. It's all part of the creative process, not a glimpse into my personal life. Thanks for your support and understanding!"

Pratik was earlier linked with Bollywood singer Neha Bhasin due to his closeness with her in Bigg Boss OTT house, but the singer and the actor maintained that they are just friends. In fact Pratik started making his safe distance form Neha after the relationship rumour began online. Pratik was last seen in Naagin 7 along with Tejasswi Prakash.