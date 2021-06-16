Pratyusha Bannerjee's friend Kamya Panjabi SLAMS Vikas Gupta for his claims of dating the late actress; says, 'Fame chahiye ki kya chahiye?'

Vikas Gupta had made a shocking claim recently about dating the late actress for a short span of time. He said that they had broken up because people had spoken badly about him to her and she learnt about his sexuality after their split. Now, Pratyusha Bannerjee's friend, Kamya Panjabi has reacted to the recent interview given by Vikas Gupta. In an interview with ETimes, Kamya Panjabi said that while she hasn’t read the full interview her friends informed her about it. Kamya said that Pratyusha isn’t there to tell the world whether it’s true or incorrect. Also Read - Shakti actress Rubina Dilaik is enjoying her quarantine-free phase; says, 'I feel blessed to be working through these times'

She said, "Why is Vikas talking about his past with her now? Fame chahiye ki kya chahiye? I don't appreciate it at all. I didn't read or watch the interview. I don't want to know ki Pratyusha ke baare mein sach likha hai, jhooth likha hai ya tareef likhi hai." Kamya said that dragging someone's name into a controversy who isn't alive to defend herself is morally incorrect. Kamya Panjabi said, "Uss aurat ki zindagi mein kya hua kya nahi hua uske baare mein ab kyu bolna. She isn't with us anymore. It was her personal life. Kisi ko haq nahi hai ki uske baare mein ab baat kare. Vikas koi doodh peeta bachcha nahi hai. Uske reasons honge, par jo apne beech mein nahi hai usko kyu drag karna. He didn't disclose the name of the girl, who he has claimed to have dated other than Pratyusha. Is it because she is alive to defend herself? Yeh saari cheezein nahi honi chahiye. We fought for her. Par aap toh ek ke baad ek panna khol rahe ho. It is a sensitive matter, so let's be careful about what we speak."

Kamya Panjabi and Pratyusha Bannerjee were a part of Bigg Boss 7 and had turned best friends. Kamya had been fighting for Pratyusha, who reportedly died by suicide at her apartment in 2016.