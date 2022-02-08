Praveen Kumar Sobti aka Bheem from BR Chopra's Mahabharat has passed away. A report in Press Trust of India said that he suffered from a heart attack. He breathed his last on Monday, 7th February 2022. Just the day before we lost the Nightingale of India, . Talking about Praveen Kumar Sobti's demise, he had been an athlete before he entered the entertainment industry. "He had a chronic chest infection problem. At night, when he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10-10.30 PM following a cardiac arrest," a relative told PTI. He was 74. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 to Shaheer Sheikh's Mahabharat – 8 MOST EXPENSIVE TV shows with insane budget [PICS]

Praveen Kumar Sobti had also been a part of 's Shehenshah and 's Loha. He also has other films such as Aaj Ka Arjun, , Ghayal and more films to his credit. Before making his debut as an actor, Praveen Kumar was a hammer and a discus throw athlete. He had been honoured with Arjuna Award too. A report in News18 said that the late actor had been suffering from health-related issues. The report also claimed that of late Praveen Kumar Sobti also suffered from financial issues as well. Also Read - Mahabharat fame Nitish Bharadwaj divorces wife after 12 years of marriage; says, 'it's more painful than death'

Praveen Kumar Sobti began his acting journey with Raksha in 1981. However, he got fame as Bheem from BR Chopra's Mahabharat. He became a household name after playing Bheem in the hit epic mythological TV show. Sobti also featured as Sabu in Chacha Choudhary. As an athlete he made the country proud and had been a medalist too. He had represented India in 1968 Mexico and the 1972 Munich Olympics. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Mahabharat actor Vishal Kotian to be a part of Salman Khan's controversial reality show?