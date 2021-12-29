Earlier this month, and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced that they are expecting their first child. Since then, Bharti has been flaunting her baby bump on social media. The comedian’s posts are being loved by her fans. Well, when someone gets pregnant, everyone is always excited to know that it will be a girl or a boy. Now, in her recent post on Instagram, Bharti has asked her fans to guess that whether it’s a boy or a girl. Also Read - Bharti Singh announces pregnancy, Anupamaa fans not impressed by Malvika, Nakuul Mehta tests COVID-19 positive and more — Top TV news of the week

She posted a Christmas picture with Haarsh and captioned it as, "santa aaega ya santi? aapko kya lagta hai jaldi comments maie batao #love #babycomingsoon #bhartisingh #haarashlimbachiyaa30 #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #bharsh."

Well, Bharti has decided to work during her pregnancy days and won't be taking a break. She will be hosting the reality show Hunarbaaz along with Haarsh.

While talking about the pregnancy, the comedian had earlier told Bombay Times, “I am five months pregnant and the baby is due at the end of April. I had to be guarded about it, as our families didn’t want me to talk about it until I had completed four months. In fact, we disclosed the news to them after I completed three months.”

Further revealing why she decided to work and not take a break, Bharti told the daily, “I am glad that we are working during my pregnancy. I want to work till the ninth month of my pregnancy. Hamaara bachcha bhi hamaari mehnat mehsoos kar raha hai and I hope the child grows up to become as hard-working as us. I hope and pray that bachcha apne papa ki tarah mehnati nikle. Haarsh has started putting more hours into work. We want to do as much work as possible before the baby is born so that we get ample time to spend with our bundle of joy.”