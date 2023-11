Rubina Dilaik is expecting her first child with Abhinav Shukla. The actress has been very active on social media, sharing her pictures and videos from her pregnancy. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress actress always speaks what she feels. She is fierce and unabashedly honest. She even calls out her fans or trolls. That's what has happened even now. Rubina has schooled a few trolls. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal and other ex contestants who cried over wanting to quit the show

Rubina Dilaik called anti-Hindu for asking people to stop bursting crackers

Well, it was the festive season of Diwali in India. The season just concluded with Bhaidooj yesterday. But people have been bursting crackers deep into the night. Hence, Rubina Dilaik asked everyone to stop bursting crackers. The actress said that Diwali is over and seemed angry because since 10th November people have been bursting crackers every day till 3 am. She said that there is air pollution as it is in the country and now, the crackers are even affecting her sleep. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik bares her fully grown baby bump as she decks up like a royal princess with Abhinav Shukla [View Pics]

It seems some people found it offensive. There were comments made by people who asked Rubina to stop her anti-Hindu propaganda. She threatened her to delete her comment or else they would begin her boycott campaign. Yeah, seriously! There were a few who asked her to stop giving gyan on Hindu festivals. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2023: Ankita Lokhande, Rupali Ganguly and more; how Top TV stars met and proposed their partners

Rubina Dilaik schools trolls

Rubina Dilaik took to her Twitter handle (now known as X) and called out the trolls. Sharing a snapshot of the comments under her post, Rubina addressed the haters saying they were out of their mind. She named one of the commentators in her X post/tweet and asked him to not comment under her post as she is not giving gyan. She schooled him saying that she celebrates more festivals than him but they never trouble others.

Finally, Rubina reshared one of her previous tweets about crackers and wrote, "Diwali, is a festival of lights, celebration of Shree Ram returning to Ayodhya! Well, Ramayan mein bursting crackers for 10 days was never mentioned, So all you Pseudo Hindu propaganda agents, Go and find someone ELSE to highlight your paid accounts and fake ids! Dare NoT". (sic) Have a look at her tweets here:

To whomsoever it may Concern!

Diwali is OVER, Stop bursting crackers ??‍♀️….. since 10th November, non stop crackers are being burnt till 3am in the morning ?……. ENOUGH NOW…. Air pollution toh hai hi …. Noise pollution is killing our sleeps ….. — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 15, 2023

Anti Hindu ??? Are you guys SERIOUSLY OUT OF YOUR MIND ? pic.twitter.com/5Rqp9cHiRh — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 15, 2023

Don’t come and comment on my Instagram….. its NOT GYAN , Mr. Intelligently Dumb Vipul Shrisath! Aapse se zyaada hum tyohaar manaatein hain, par doosron ko takleef dekar nahi …. pic.twitter.com/9bs9DxEABv — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 15, 2023

Diwali, is a festival of lights , celebration of Shree Ram returning to Ayodhya !Well, Ramayan mein bursting crackers for 10days was never mentioned , So all you Pseudo Hindu propaganda agents , Go and find someone ELSE to highlight your paid accounts and fake ids! Dare NoT✋?? https://t.co/QJakYtN4ZE — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 15, 2023

Rubina is expecting her first child and her sleeping schedule was disturbed in the last 5 to 6 days. Not just his but Abhinav's as well. She was taken aback by the hate that came her way and confessed that her heart sank for a second. She questions about bursting crackers late in the night.