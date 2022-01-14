Pregnant Bharti Singh shifts to her farmhouse as Omicron scare grips Mumbai

Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Mumbai. Of late, many kids of TV celebs have come under its scourge. Bharti Singh who is set to deliver her first baby in April 2022 has taken this major step. She has shifted along with husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and their pet dog, Gogo to their farmhouse. She is making her Vlogs from there. As we know, open spaces offer a more healthier lifestyle in this period. Also, it is easy to maintain that social distancing which is a key in corona. Bharti Singh has shared a vlog also. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty's old video goes VIRAL; netziens call out her rude behavior

The comedian said that she plans to keep working till April but will reduce the load as her date comes near. We have seen Bharti Singh's hilarious videos with the paps where she has asked them if it is going to be a boy or girl. Bharti Singh said that she is having the mood swings that happen due to hormonal changes in pregnancy. She admitted that she gets angry at times. The video from the farmhouse is adorable. We can see an outdoor grill where they make some chicken. Bharti Singh also cooks Dal Makhni and Makki Di Roti in a chulha. The sprawling farmhouse comes with a swimming pool. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz gets clicked for first time post elimination; fans label him ‘Handsome Hunk’ – View Pics

Bharti Singh confirmed her pregnancy a couple of months back. The comedian made the announcement on YouTube. We can see their help Satya assisting Bharti Singh in cooking. We are praying that she has a safe and healthy pregnancy. They were seen on Bigg Boss 15 and The Kapil Sharma Show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Umar Riaz tops Bigg Boss trends over Sidharth Shukla, Ruslaan Mumtaz and family test COVID positive and more