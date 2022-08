Second-time pregnant Debian Bonnerjee is nothing but an inspiration to every pregnant woman out there. The television actress who announced her second pregnancy within six months of her first baby delivery just shared a video of her hitting the gym, and boy her swag and style is unbeatable. Debina has been one of the strongest TV actresses over the years and she is known for her panache. And now this video only shows that she is happy and content with her second pregnancy and is doing her best to have a healthy baby. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Debina took to the Instagram and shared the video of her doing an easy breezy workout and wrote, " A sneak-peak into how I manage to do my easy breezy workout with the help of my instructor @mindbodydesign_newyou. These days I'm all about A healthy body, a calm mind and surrounding myself with a bunch of loveable people!!! Keeping up with my fitness just to make sure I and my baby are healthy inside-out". Debina's fans are extremely impressed with her and are calling her the super mom and we cannot agree more.

Debina Bonnerjee was trolled to announce second pregnancy

While every woman's bodies work differently especially after having the first baby and Debina too has accepted her body and her second pregnancy without fearing any judgements. The actress was massively trolled for announcing her second pregnancy soon after having her first baby. She hit back at the trolls and questioned what they suggest, should she abort? Debina and Gurmeet Chaudhary are one of the most lovely compatible couples in the TV town and their fans can't wait to see the arrival of their newborn.

Debina often sends a meltdown to her fans by sharing adorable pictures of her first born Lianna.