Mohena Kumari Singh is soon going to be a mother. She has been paying a lot of attention to her health. From eating only organic food to doing meditation, she wants the best for the baby. As we know, Mohena Kumari Singh is a trained dancer. She has posted a video on women's day where we can see her do the Kathak. Fans, celebs and her former colleagues from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are amazed on seeing the video. Right now, she is in Mumbai. The video was made for Women's Day and is worth a dekko. Also Read - Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna resembles a gorgeous black rose in latest photoshoot and we cannot take our eyes off her [PICS]

Praise came pouring in from Surbhi Chandna, Deepti Bhatnagar, Niddhi Uttam and Lata Sabherwal. Mohena Kumari Singh is known as Keerti from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is a choreographer, and has been on shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as well. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans find Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod's chemistry too hot to handle – view tweets

She had a word of caution for those who wanted to replicate the moves despite being pregnant. Mohena Kumari Singh wrote, "Statutory warning: I’m a trained dancer and have choreographed this piece very carefully and can manage these particular moves with ease. Also my doctor has given me the permission to be as active as I want. If you are pregnant and want to dance or do other strenuous activities , be sure to consult your doctor first!" Also Read - Anupamaa RECLAIMS number 1 position, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 fails to climb the graph: Check TOP 10 Most-Liked TV Shows by Ormax

Mohena Kumari Singh who is from the royal family of Madhya Pradesh said her baby will be born in Mumbai. Her brother and she were both born in the city. The actress is married to Suyyash Rawat who is the son of former Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj. The couple are making a nursery at home. We wish her the best!