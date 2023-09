TV actress Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla are expecting their first child. They are spending time in Los Angeles on a baby moon. The actress in a video said that Abhinav and she are embarking on a new chapter of their lives. She said this is a special news of their lives. Speculations of Rubina Dilaik being pregnant were doing the rounds for a long time. It all started after the two were seen outside a building that had a maternity clinic. The actress had laughed off the rumours saying that they had gone to an office and henceforth would be more alert on what establishments are in a premises.

Rubina Dilaik admits being nervous

The actress said she is nervous but Abhinav Shukla is excited and enjoying the whole process. She said they are at a loss for words, as they experience new challenges and emotions on a daily basis. Rubina Dilaik said that they spent a chilled time in Los Angeles. It seems the actress really relaxed herself. Rubina Dilaik said she needed time to understand this new phase of her life. The actress said that she wants to explore possibilities on what can she do as she steps into a new future.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are couple goals

The two always said that they would love to travel a lot before they settle down with a child. Rubina Dilaik had said this on Bigg Boss 14 as well. But the couple continue to explore together, a promise they made to one another. This time even their unborn child is getting a feel of his/her parents' wanderlust. Congratulations to the couple!