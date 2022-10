For a long time, the world of showbiz was obsessed with fair complexion. But over the years, the notion has changed. There are many actresses with dusky skin tone who have made it big in Television and Bollywood. Many have even spoken about the challenges that they have suffered due to the same. The latest one is actress Saarvie Omana who has been a part of many TV shows like Prem Bandhan, Dharm Yoddha Garud and more. She has also been a part of 's movie Laxmii. She spoke about how she considers her dusky skin tone to be her USP despite facing several rejections because of the same.

Saarvie Omana says her skin tone is her USP

Saarvie shared that she attended many auditions where she was rejected only on the basis of her skin tone but she was determined to make it big and believed in herself. She said that at times she appeared for a beauty product shoot and the production house would tell her that the shoot will happen tomorrow. But it would not happen as she would be rejected. She cannot believe that even today, judgments are made on the basis of body shape and complexion. Especially in a country like India.

The actress was quoted saying "Firstly, it's hard to digest that even in today's era people judge on the parameters of body shape and complexion. In India, it actually always start as a joke (among friends or family) like Yeh toh kaali ya phir moti hai.'' So even to say this in front of anyone as a joke itself should not be acceptable. But to be honest I believe that my skin tone is my USP and I am the kind of person who never believed in the definition of beauty like others do. I am comfortable with my dusky skin tone and have never tried to change it to get a lighter skin tone. Our country is majorly brown skinned and I don't understand why only "fair is lovely"? The utmost need is to shun this regressive mindset and rather begin embracing all standards of beauty."