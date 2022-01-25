Prem Bandini: Ekta Kapoor approaches Anchal Sahu to play the lead role in the new show?

TV czarina is all set to entertain viewers with her upcoming new shows. Well, a few days ago there were reports that Ekta is all set to launch her new show Prem Bandini on Colors TV. She is currently all set to bring back the Naagin show with the sixth season. Naagin series has always managed to grab audiences' attention with their impressive storyline and plot. Also Read - Before Naagin 6, check out Sridevi, Mallika Sherawat and more Bollywood shape-shifting serpents from the big screen – view pics

According to the reports, Ekta Kapoor has approached actress Anchal Sahu to play the lead role for Prem Bandini. Yes, you read that right. Anchal will be seen portraying the lead role in the upcoming show. The promo of the show was released by the makers wherein it is focused on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. Fans said that the concept of Prem Bandini is similar to 's Bahu Begum.

Check out the promo -

Talking about Naagin, Ekta had promised that she will soon bring the new season of the popular show. The makers of Naagin on Sunday treated fans by releasing the first glimpse of the show. The teaser promises to be different than other seasons of Naagin. Well, there is no official announcement on the cast of the series yet and fans are speculating various actors' names. Naagin 6 is set to premiere on January 30.