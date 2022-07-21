The untimely demise of on June 14, 2020 had left the entire entertainment industry in shock. Many people blamed nepotism for the actor's death and called for a boycott of star kids and their movies. Film producers are still keen on launching star kids, which bothers reality show star Prince Narula. He recently said that artistes like him might not even get a chance to be on the big screen. While he feels that audience too love to see star kids, Prince said that people's perception has changed after Sushant's death. Also Read - From Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's 'sold to love' taunt to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' 'Readymade Babies' jibe — 5 Times Taslima Nasreen made news for her comments on B-Town stars

"Everyone wants to be seen on the big screen but they have so many star kids to launch that we don't know if we will ever get a chance. Even if we get a role, it will be a brother's role or some other (side) role. So I feel whatever you are doing, you should excel at that and I feel I am excelling at reality shows," Prince told Siddharth Kannan. While Prince feels that it is difficult to get an entry into Bollywood, he added, "People's perception has changed a lot since Sushant's passing."

However, Prince acknowledged the fact that star kids also don't have an easy journey and it is only the hard work that counts. "People love star kids; it's not their fault that their parents are stars. They also have to work hard. It's not like they can move ahead in life without working hard because there are many star kids who have flopped. So I feel it is your hard work that counts, that is the only thing that matters," he said.

Having won reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye, Prince was last seen on hosted show Lock Upp as a troublemaker. He along with his wife also keep releasing music videos on their YouTube channel Winning Records.