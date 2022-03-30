Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta's controversy is one of the most talked-about topics in the TV industry ever since they both were seen in the Bigg Boss show together. Reportedly, even later they indulged in a lot of fights after Vikas was alleged of being in a relationship with Priyank. In an interaction with Bollywoodlife, we quizzed Priyank about how he dealt with the controversies around him and how he overcame them. The actor told us, "I don't think so much about my past. I'm the person who believes in moving on. But all I want to say is that the person who claims that he is your friend never goes and publicly talks about your things. Matlab aap apne hai hi nahi agar aap duniya ko jaake bol rahe ho maine iske liye ye kia, woh kiya. Matlab kyun. Mai bahut achche se samaj gaya hu mere apne kaun hai aur aise log toh mere apne bilkul nahi hai. I never talk about this, but this is the first time I am revealing to you that person came and apologise to me for what he did." Also Read - Beast Trailer Update: Here's when the much-awaited glimpse of Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde starrer will be OUT

Talking about how his mom reacted to the controversy with that person. Priyank refrained from even taking Vikas Gupta's name), "My mother once told him after all this controversy that 'Beta muje pata hai mera beta itna sundar hai toh ladkiye toh paagal honge hi, but ladke bhi..' and he laughed off." He even added for every mother their son is good-looking. Well, seems like Priyank has moved on from his bitter past with Vikas Gupta.

The actor even spoke about why he isn't seen doing more TV now. He revealed, "If you see I haven't done TV soaps ever, with due respect to other actors, I am not that person who can do one role for years. I don't have that patience in me. Also mai kabhi TV pe tha hi nahi. I have three reality shows jo TV pe aaye the. I want to explore more in web series and films." Priyanka was recently seen in 's song Rehna Tere Paas.