Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are two of the most popular names in the world of television. They both are friends and were co-stars before. Priyanka and Ankit rose to fame after their portrayal of Tejo and Fateh in Udaariyaan. Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's sizzling chemistry made them everyone's favourite real soon. Fans started shipping them together as Priyankit. And real bond on Bigg Boss 16 was also tested but Priyankit fans stayed with them throughout. While both Priyanka and Ankit continue to be friends, fans think otherwise. With Kuch Itne Haseen it's the same.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta drop a wedding poster of Kuch Itne Haseen

For a while now, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have been teasing their fans with posters, BTS stills and also a teaser of their upcoming music video Kuch Itne Haseen. And a couple of hours ago, Priyanka and Ankit dropped a new poster with a wedding look featuring them both. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks very gorgeous in a white wedding gown while Ankit Gupta looks handsome as ever in a tux.

Check out Priyanka and Ankit's new Kuch Itne Haseen poster here:

Priyankit fans want them to marry for real after seeing Kuch Itne Haseen poster

Entertainment News is going wild with the new poster of Kuch Itne Haseen starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Well, ever since they starred in Udaariyaan, fans wanted them to confess their feeling and also their relationship status. And now, after looking at the Kuch Itne Haseen poster, they want it to happen in real life. Fans have been dropping 'Manifesting it in real soon' in the comments section.

After Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta was asked about his relationship with Priyanka and he dodged it saying that it is between them both and they shall explore their bond gradually.