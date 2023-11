Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are among the most loved TV jodis. Their chemistry has been a hit since their Udaariyaan days. They were also a part of Bigg Boss 16 and fans simply loved to see them together. Even though their relationship confused fans, their chemistry made many swoon. So much that many shippers are also praying for them to get married soon. Their fans together call them PriyAnkit. Today is Ankit Gupta's birthday and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary went all out to make it special for him. On social media, pictures from birthday celebrations have gone viral and PriyAnkit fans cannot keep calm. Also Read - Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif to Disha Vakani: Bollywood and TV actresses who worked in B grade films

Inside Ankit Gupta's birthday celebrations with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

In the pictures and videos, Ankit Gupta could be seen cutting the birthday cake. He also opens up a bottle of champagne. All of this is arranged by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The actress can be seen dressed in a gorgeous one shoulder black cutout dress while the birthday boy is dressed in smart casuals. The videos and pictures have gone viral on entertainment news with fans going gaga over the bond they share. Fans want all the evil eyes to keep distance from them. These pictures and videos were shared by Ankit Gupta himself and in a note he thanked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for arranging everything for his birthday. Seems like they celebrated Ankit Gupta's birthday in Goa.

Check out videos and posts from Ankit Gupta's birthday celebrations from Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Some of you are ?. #PriyankaChaharChoudhary goes beyond her capabilities to make only her man happy not everyone and it's vice versa from #AnkitGupta too. Especially solos stop with your nonsense tweets. Accept the reality ????#PriyAnkit pic.twitter.com/EG9jahFDYh — CharithaReddy (@Charith69853950) November 7, 2023

yaarrrrrrrr the way they won each other and we won them! ???????#PriyAnkit ?? pic.twitter.com/XHLzQmFODG — Nijhi? (@hellonijhihere) November 7, 2023

After Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta was seen in Junooniyatt. He played the role of Jahaan in the show. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is yet to announce her next big project. Though she featured in a music video with Ankit Gupta, fans are waiting with bated breath to know details of her next project. Watch this space for more updates from the world of showbiz.