Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta impressed everyone with their chemistry in Udaariyaan. They are still loved as Tejo and Fateh. They became friends on the sets of the show and the rumours of them being in a relationship started. Post Udaariyaan, they did Bigg Boss 16 together. In the reality show, we saw them getting close to each other. They have always maintained that they are best friends. We saw how Ankit and Priyanka were each other's biggest support in the show and post the show as well, we saw them spending time together. Their pictures and videos together speak a lot about their close bond.

Priyanka reacts to wedding rumours with Ankit

However, none of them have confirmed being in a relationship. But a few hours ago, the reports of their wedding started doing rounds. Yes, as per Times Now, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are looking forward to marry this year. It was being said that their wedding festivities will kick-off in November or December.

However, Priyanka now has a the most hilarious reaction to this news. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "It's March!!! But Lagta hai kuch media portals ka April's Fool jaldi aagaya."

Priyanka's new projects and Bigg Boss 16

Talking about Priyanka's work, she recently completed the shoot of her web series with Tusshar Kapoor titled Dus June Ki Raat. The series is produced by Ekta Kapoor. She and Ankit will also be seen together in another project.

It was also been reported that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has also been approached for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7. However, there is no confirmation about it yet.

Priyanka and Ankit were amazing in Bigg Boss 16. While Ankita was eliminated early, Priyanka made it to the finale. She emerged as the second runner-up of the show. It was a big shock for many as people felt she would be the winner of the show.

MC Stan won the show and Shiv Thakhare emerged as the first runner-up.