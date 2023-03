Priyanka Chahar Choudhury was asked about the infamous fight with MC Stan and Abdu Rozik. The fight between the mandali friends has been making headlines for quite a few days, and now PCC shared her two cents over their rift, which she said she has no interest in. She makes comments about their lives and only wishes everything will be fine as they are grown-ups, and she doesn’t feel the need to get involved in this. Priyanka is being lauded for her mature take on this. Also Read - Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston reacts to wearing Manish Malhotra lehenga in the Netflix movie; shows respect to all Indian women

Watch the video of what Priyanka Chahar Choudhury has to say about the fight between MC Stan and Abdu Rozik.

Priyanka was even asked about being approached for Naagin or other projects the actress chose to not reveal it and insisted that she can only talk about it when anything is confirmed. There was a strong buzz that has chosen Priyanka as her leading lady in Naagin 7 and soon she will announce the same soon. Priyanka was also asked by superstar Salman Khan to meet Shah Rukh Khan amid the huge speculation that the actress was being considered for a small role in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki, though there has been no official announcement made on it yet.

Talking about MC Stan and Abdu Rozik’s fight, along with PCC, there are many who were part of Bigg Boss 16 who made their comments, and the recent one was Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who was the part of mandali, that things will soon get sorted between the two; earlier Shiv Thakare too had said the same, and it looks like they are trying to mend walls between the two and hope all will be fine. Well, even their fans are wishing the same that they reunite soon.