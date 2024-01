Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra are all set to entertain us with a beautiful love story on television. Yes, they have been paired together for the first time in Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak. The story has become from January 29 and is getting all the love. The simple story of Poornima and Rajneesh has touched the hearts of the audience. Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak is the story of two lovers who promised each other that they would never be separated and find their story ended by a fatal car accident. However, one of them reincarnates to fulfill their vows. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Raju Srivastava health update, Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer stuns in bold photoshoot, Urfi Javed alleges harassment and more

Trupti on working with Karamm

Karamm and Trupti have been paired together for the first time. Now, speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Trupti has opened up about her experience working with Karamm. She said, "Working with Karamm is really very great because I think as an actor you always want someone with that same energy so he has it and I really appreciate actors like him. So, it is great working with him." Also Read - Shivaleeka Oberoi refutes engagement news with Naamkarann actor Karam Rajpal; says, 'I am very much single'

Watch the promo of the show here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Trupti talks about her character in the TV show

She also spoke about her character Poorima and why she said yes to the show. She said, "Why I said yes is because Poornima is a very simple girl and is very opposite to Trupti. Trupti is very chirpy and bubbly but Poornima is very practical and quiet. I am not at all practical. So, I was really excited as I wanted to do a character that is really opposite to me. Poornima is practical and very hardworking. She wants her family to be happy and has seen many hardships in her life at a very young age. Poornima never thinks of herself first. She always keeps her family first."

She further shared her excitement about the TV show. She shared, "There is a lot of excitement and nervousness as this is a very different concept and a different character from what I have played in my past shows. It makes me feel good that I am learning new things in life. I am really excited for the show and nervous as well. I want the audience to really love the show."