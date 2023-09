Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina’s divorce rumours have been doing rounds on the internet. It was being said that the two have decided to stay away and this was Rahul’s third marriage. However, Rahul Mahajan did not speak about these rumours back then. Now, he has finally reacted to the reports of his divorce from his third wife, Natalya. Also Read - Before Bigg Boss 17, check out the most controversial stars on Salman Khan's show

Rahul Mahajan has confirmed the news and said that he is going through a trauma. He has called this situation an earthquake.

Rahul Mahajan confirms his divorce

Speaking to Etimes, Rahul Mahajan said that the tremors of this earthquake in his life are still there. He said that one has no option but move on. Natalya left Rahul in July last year and in January the divorce happened. The former pilot further said that he may not show but he is very sensitive.

However, Rahul decided not to speak about what went wrong between him and Natalya. He shared that if he speaks about it, it will be a one sided story and he has no hate for his ex-wife. He said that he has love and respect for her even today.

The Bigg Boss 2 star said that he does not no where Natalya is now but love just does not go away like that only. There have been rumours that the divorce happened because Rahul wanted a baby and Natalya wanted alimony. However, Rahul gave a clarification on this.

Rahul and Natalya never tried a baby

He said that he never wanted a baby in this relationship and they never tried for a baby. He said that he and Dimpy Ganguly had tried for a baby but they suffered a miscarriage. He further said that he is 48 now and does not want a baby.

Rahul Mahajan clarified that he never paid a single rupee as alimony in any of his marriages. Be it with Shweta Singh, Dimpy Ganguly or with Natalya Ilina, he had mutual agreement in every marriage. Rahul then spoke about his failed marriages.

He said that he never expected he would get divorce multiple times and it is painful. He is hurt and his soul has been torned. The Smart Jodi contestant said that sometimes relationships don’t work and it is nobody’s fault.

Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina were seen together in Smart Jodi.