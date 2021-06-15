Rahul Raj Singh accuses Vikas Gupta of using Pratyusha Banerjee's name for publicity

A couple of days ago, producer Vikas Gupta had made a shocking claim about dating the late actress for a short span of time. He said that they had broken up because people had spoken bad about him to her and she learnt about his sexuality after their split. He also talked about watching Rahul Raj Singh eating chips outside the hospital when Pratyusha died by suicide. But Rahul is not pleased with Vikas' recent statements about Pratyusha and him. He has accused Vikas of using Pratyusha's name to cook up stories for publicity. He also said that he will take legal action against Vikas if he doesn't stop making defamatory statements against him. Also Read - Trending TV News today: Sidharth Shukla is the most desirable man on TV, Vikas Gupta reveals he dated Pratyusha Banerjee, Nia Sharma gets a proposal and more

"Pratyusha never dated Vikas, so the question of them parting ways doesn't arise. In fact, they weren't even on talking terms after a point. He shouldn't cook up stories for publicity. Pratyusha would have slapped him had she been alive," Rahul told TOI.

"I also don't appreciate him bringing up my name in his interviews. I don't think he has anything else to talk about other than me eating chips at the hospital (when Pratyusha had died by suicide). I find it defamatory and if this doesn't stop, I will have to legal action against him. All I want to say is that stop using Pratyusha's name to be in the limelight," he added.

Rahul said that Pratyusha was always open about her relationships and never hid her personal life. He claimed that Vikas had proposed to Pratyusha when they were doing Power Couple. She had declined Vikas' proposal then. He further said that when he asked Pratyusha why didn't she take up any projects after Balika Vadhu, she told him 'Vikas had planned a project with her, which he scrapped later.'

It remains to be seen what Vikas has to say about Rahul's allegations against him.