Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya will be seen in a new music video together. The song's name is Prem Kahani. The couple tied the knot in 2021. The song is sung by Rahul Vaidya and the lyrics-composition are by Aniket Shukla. In the poster, we can see them kissing each other on the lips. While DisHul are known to indulge in PDA, this is the first time that they have kissed like this for the cameras. Fans had varied reactions on the same. But the best reactions came from their BFFs Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. Also Read - Bride-to-be Disha Parmar enjoys bachelorette party at home with her girl gang – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA RKV ? (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Jasmin Bhasin commented, "Oh My Goddd," while Aly Goni wrote, "Bhaiyaa Aur Bhabhi." Other friends of the two like Nakuul Mehta, Nyra Banerjee, Anjum Fakih, Ssudeep Sahir and others dropped hearts. We can see the outrage of some when there is a pic of a Bollywood couple locking lips. But Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got only love. This is a testimony that they have a mature fandom. Disha Parmar has just quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 where Nakuul Mehta and she created magic playing the new age Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood. Now, the show is about their second generation.

Disha Parmar made a return to screens after a long time. The actress is quite choosy about her projects. Rahul Vaidya too has been busy making music after his stint on Bigg Boss 14. The show gave his popularity a much-needed push. The couple made everyone go aww as he proposed to her on national TV. Disha Parmar had made an appearance on the show and that episode was one of the best rated of that season.