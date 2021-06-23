Rahul Vaidya and Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate soon? The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant REACTS

Music videos have become a common thing for all those who are a part of Bigg Boss. We have seen Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and others doing music videos and fans loved them all. However, it seems we might get another new pair through these music videos. Yes, it seem Bigg Boss 14's runner-up Rahul Vaidya is all set to collaborate with Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill. Both Rahul Vaidya and Shehnaaz Gill had become immensely popular in their seasons and people even wanted them to win the show but unfortunately, they did not. Shehnaaz Gill did a lot of music videos, shows and even a film post Bigg Boss. Rahul Vaidya just finished shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's glamourous pictures will leave you spellbound

He has had a successful stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi as per reports. It seems he has made it on the top five. Today, the singer did a #AskRahul session with his fans. They are about to fly back home from South Africa. In the session, fans are asking various questions to Rahul Vaidya. In this session, a user asked him if they can expect a collaboration between Rahul and Shehnaaz. The user asked, "Can we expect a collaboration of you nd shehnaz gill singing together please?#AskRKV". Rahul Vaidy immediately replied and said, "Sure! She is cute. Saada kutta is kutta only not Tommy." This answer by Rahul set the internet on fire and people started talking about his collaboration with Shehnaaz. One of the users tweeted, "@ishehnaaz_gill we would love to see you together . Please make this happen soon #askRKV".

Another wrote, "We will be waiting for your Collabration with Our Queen Shehnaaz Kaur Gill For Song Cover or MV Best Wishes From Shehnaazian's Family Rahul #ShineFam." Well, we hope everyone's wishes come true and someone gets them together. It surely would be a treat to watch Rahul Vaidya and Shehnaaz Gill together.