Bigg Boss season 14 former contestant Rahul Vaidya and his wife Disha Parmar have finally revealed the face of their baby girl Navya. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Qatar. Navya wore a white and pink onesie with a pink hairband. Navya looked cute as a button as she posed with her parents. Rahul wore a blue blazer and Disha looked stunning in a black top paired with cargo pants.

Rahul and Disha were seen carrying their little bundle of joy in their arms as they waved at the paps. Navya looked at the paps and her father Rahul said that the camera persons were her mamas. He even revealed that they were going to Doha. A pap told Navya looks like Disha and Rahul immediately said that his daughter looks like him. He even removed his sunglasses and asked the paps to see Navya and his resemblance.

Watch Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar and Navya's video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

While heading inside the airport, Rahul told the paps to bless their baby. He even spotted balloons and rushed to get one for his cutie. But, he failed to pull one out. Rahul then told the paps that Navu was going on her first international trip and he sang a song for her.

Well, earlier Disha had shared pictures of Navya's first haldi-kumkum ceremony. Navya was born on September 20, 2023. Rahul and Disha’s love story began due to Bigg Boss 14. The two got married in 2021.

On the work front, Disha was seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta.