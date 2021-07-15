Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Haldi ceremony: The Bride-to-be flaunts her pretty look and the glow on her face will leave you mesmerised

It is just one day to go for the most awaited wedding of the year. Yes, the #DisHul wedding is finally happening and the ceremonies have begun since yesterday. Now, the haldi ceremony pictures and videos are out. In the pictures we see Disha Parmar in a pretty yellow dress and the glow on her face will make you fall in love. She is happily enjoying her functions along with her girl gang. Rahul Vaidya is also seen in yellow kurta and is super-excited for his big day. Take a look at the pictures and videos here: Also Read - Rahul Vaidya opens up on shaadi with ladylove Disha Parmar; says, ‘Will announce wedding date soon’

Yesterday, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had their mehendi ceremony and we saw Disha in a pink outfit and a white palazzo and her hand decked in mehendi. The decorations were done beautifully and the mehendi function looked dreamy. Rahul Vaidya had also visited Disha's house yesterday. The couple interacted with the media and Rahul even sang for Disha. Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Rahul Vaidya spoke about his unique honeymoon plans. Also Read - Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar and Arjit Taneja are #SquadGoals as they enjoy a dinner date together – view pics

Speaking about his honeymoon plans, the singer asserted, “I think we will go to Lonavla for our honeymoon (laughs!) because you can’t travel anywhere else owing to the pandemic. On a serious note, we are planning to go somewhere….let’s see. We will have to figure whether flights are operational and we get the visa. We haven’t decided on a place yet, because after the wedding we just want to relax for a week and not do anything. Also, I have some prior commitments to finish first post the wedding. That’s why we are not rushing into it. We will probably go for our honeymoon sometime later. However, when we do, we will go to some place in Europe, say Switzerland or Austria.”