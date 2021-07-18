Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar sangeet party: Aly Goni, Vindu Dara Singh's Khalibali performance wins hearts, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin cheer for #DisHul

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married yesterday. The couple looked beautiful at their mehendi, haldi, wedding, and reception party. This has been the most awaited wedding of the year and fans now cannot stop rooting for #DisHul. However, the most unique part about #TheDisHulWedding was that they had the sangeet ceremony post their wedding. Yes, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's sangeet party happened recently and the videos and pictures are out now. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar performed on several Bollywood songs with background dancers joining them. It was no less than a royal sangeet ceremony. Aly Goni, Vindu Dara Singh performed on Ranveer's Malhari and Khalibali. Also Read - Akanksha Puri says she is single and ready to mingle, but there’s a catch

At the sangeet party, we spotted most of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants. Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Sonali Phogat attended the ceremony. Arshi Khan also got Aly, Rahul and her son (Sheru Krishna Goni) at this party. For the unversed, Sheru is a soft toy they had while they stayed together in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri, Shefali Bagga were also spotted at the sangeet party. We also saw Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's families giving an amazing dance performance and the highlight was their mothers dancing together. Legendary singers, Udit Narayan, Daler Mehendi, Suresh Wadkar, Mika Singh spread the magic of their voice at the #DisHul sangeet party. Take a look at the pictures and videos here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma is one step away from making her relationship with Paras Chhabra official; says, ‘Happy that I have him in my life’

Well, it was no less than a blockbuster Bollywood film, isn't it? Also Read - Did Mika Singh got secretly engaged to Akanksha Puri? The Vighnaharta Ganesha actress answers