Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani and others cheer as #DisHul fire up their reception party with a romantic performance

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married today. It was a dreamy wedding where the bride and bridegroom looked no less than a royal couple. Disha Parmar was every inch a Rajasthani bride in her pink lehenga with Kundan jewellery. Rahul Vaidya was wearing a white sherwani. We also spotted Aly Goni in an ivory coloured sherwani as a groomsman. Now, the couple is having a reception party at the same venue as their wedding. Disha Parmar is seen in a stunning shimmery silver saree while Rahul Vaidya looks dapper in a white suite. Once again the couple has set the internet on fire with their pictures. We also found a few videos on the internet where Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are seen performing a romantic dance.

We also see them playing some adorable couple games. In another video, we see Rahul and Disha's entry at the reception party. In the video, before Rahul-Disha enters, we see Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni walking hand-in-hand. Aly Goni is seen in a stylish kurta while Jasmin Bhasin wore a stunning blue lehenga choli. Rahul Vaidya's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestants Arjun Bijlani and Anushka Sen are also seen at the reception party. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's cake cutting video has also gone viral on the internet. However, we could not find Arshi Khan in any of the videos. MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi were also supposed to be at the wedding but we could not find any of their pictures as well. Take a look at the pictures here:

Aren't they pictures dreamy? Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding looks no less than a beautiful Bollywood film. Congratulations to the newlyweds!