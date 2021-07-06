Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding announcement: Aly Goni shares a cute pic with THIS heartfelt note

Today morning, we saw popular singer and Bigg Boss 14 fame announcing his wedding date with girlfriend , which is July 16. The wedding announcement card reads, “With the blessings of our families, We are delighted to share this special moment with you all we are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. we seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness love. Disha & Rakul #The DisHulWedding” Also Read - Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin and more TV celebs we want to see get married – view pics

While this news turned out to be a treat for his fans and friends, popular TV actor Aly Goni, who developed a great bond with Rahul during their stint in Bigg Boss 14, penned a heartfelt note for him. Sharing an adorable group pic, where Aly, Rahul, Disha and are posing for a mirror selfie, the actor wrote, "Tu aaj kitna khush hai yeh mere se zyada koi nahi jaanta kitni baatien ki humne raat raat bhar..aasmaan ko dekhte hue baat karte the aur tu kehta tha ki kab shaadi hogi kab disha meri biwi banegi haha and finally woh din aa raha hai I m so happy for u meri jaan @rahulvaidyarkv and @dishaparmar Allah khush rakhe yeh dua hai meri."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have opted for a close-knit wedding as he told BT, "Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony."

Well, just like everyone we are waiting for this couple to see as bride and groom.