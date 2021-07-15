Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Arshi Khan REVEALS she changed over 15 designers for her attire; says, 'I want to look the best as Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai'

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married tomorrow. The wedding preparations are going on in full swing. The mehendi and haldi functions happened recently and the pictures are dreamy. Rahul Vaidya's Bigg Boss 14 friends, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will be attending the wedding and along with them Arshi Khan will also been seen. The lady has already begun shopping and preparing for Rahul's big day. In an interview with Spotboye, Arshi Khan said that she has changed over 15 designers to get the perfect dress for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding. Also Read - WORST DRESSED: Arshi Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and other Television divas who desperately need a good stylist

Arshi Khan said, "My designers are still work in progress. You guys will know about it at the last moment. But yes I'm giving my best to look the best as Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi hai. I have changed over 15 designers till now for my attire. I have already put on Mehendi and will be flying to Mumbai today. I'm really excited." She also revealed the gift she is planning to give to Rahul and Disha. She said, "I feel the best gift for him will be 'Sheru' our son. Mine, Aly, and Rahul. And the other special gift is a secret. I am really excited about his wedding also because a lot of our Bigg Boss family members will be attending it. It will be like a reunion for us after a very long time."

Earlier, videos of Aly Goni and Vindu Dara Singh preparing for Rahul-Disha's sangeet ceremony had gone viral. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were themselves seen practicing for an amazing dance performance on their sangeet ceremony. Earlier, in an interview with Etimes, Rahul had said that he had not finalised his wedding outfit yet. The singer said, "Disha has finalised her wedding trousseau, I've not done mine. I just hope I finalise soon otherwise I'll have to get married in a pair of jeans and a T-shirt. I just want to finalise my wedding attire as soon as possible now. I am a man of few words and I believe in actions. For Disha and me unsaid things stand a lot of importance. We have always been like that. There are things we don't even speak and it's understood between us. Love, respect and trust is very important for us."