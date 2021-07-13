Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up opens up on his honeymoon plans, and they're pure romantic goals – deets inside

and are set to tie the knot on July 16. While fans are waiting to see the couple as bride and groom, Rahul recently spoke about his honeymoon plans and revealed that he hardly got any time for his big day since he quickly moved to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 post Bigg Boss 14. He went on to say that they are yet to decide the destination of their Honeymoon. Also Read - Just 8 pictures of Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik in sexiest bikini sets that will leave you breathless

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA RKV ? (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Talking to E Times, Rahul said, “I actually didn’t get any time to plan anything. But I guess, that’s also a lot of fun – the fact that you don’t get much time to plan it meticulously and deliver in a limited time. I am very excited… the excitement level is over the roof. I still can’t believe ki mere ghar par dance practice chal rahi hai. Maine aaj tak apne doston ki shaadi mein dance kiya hai, par abhi people are practicing dance numbers to perform at my wedding. I just can’t wait for that day when I will see Disha becoming my wife.” Also Read - Bride-to-be Disha Parmar enjoys bachelorette party at home with her girl gang – view pics

Speaking about his honeymoon plans, the singer asserted, “I think we will go to Lonavla for our honeymoon (laughs!) because you can’t travel anywhere else owing to the pandemic. On a serious note, we are planning to go somewhere….let’s see. We will have to figure whether flights are operational and we get the visa. We haven’t decided on a place yet, because after the wedding we just want to relax for a week and not do anything. Also, I have some prior commitments to finish first post the wedding. That’s why we are not rushing into it. We will probably go for our honeymoon sometime later. However, when we do, we will go to some place in Europe, say Switzerland or Austria.” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's reaction on being called BOLD is funny and impressive at the same time – watch video